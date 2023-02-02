John Maduka makes a return to Royal Am

Cape Town - Royal AM have confirmed that they have re-appointed John Maduka as their head coach. The move sees Maduka returning to the club which he led to an impressive third place finish last season. Despite having led the Durban-based club to the CAF Confederation Cup, Maduka sensationally parted ways with the club at the end of last term, moving to Maritzburg United in a move that did not go well, ultimately leading to him being sacked earlier this season.

He inherits a Royal AM side which is clearly not playing as well as they were last season. The club finds itself 12th in the league with 21 points and just three points clear of the relegation zone. ALSO READ: Sinky Mnisi announces departure from Royal AM Maduka still has time to turn the club’s fortunes around and his task will be to lead them to a strong top eight finish. Thwihli Thwahla are just two points behind AmaZulu in eighth and their next few games will determine whether their focus should lie on aiming for a strong top eight finish or focusing on doing what is required to avoid relegation.

Royal AM’s season so far has come with its fair share of troubles off the field. The club parted ways with Dan Malesela last September before trying the co-coaching set-up of Abram Nteo and Khabo Zondo. ALSO READ: Royal AM deny coach Khabo Zondo sacking rumours Questions arose about whether the co-coaching plan was working as Zondo was absent from the sidelines amidst suggestions that he had been redeployed within the club.

