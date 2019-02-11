Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City FC challenges Mbongeni Gumede of AmaZulu FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban the on Saturday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Amazulu gave themselves some breathing space after getting back-to-back victories by beating Cape Town City in the PSL at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday. Usuthu emerged as victors courtesy of Thapelo Nyongo’s stunning free kick. It was the second win on the trot, having defeated Mamelodi Sundowns in their previous game.

AmaZulu are now 11th on the league standings with 23 points after 20 games. They are seven points clear of second from bottom Free State Stars.

Usuthu coach Cavin Johnson was left elated with Saturday’s win.

“We know we are in a bun fight. It is major as there are a lot of teams winning below us. Maritzburg United just got their first win after a long time (against Polokwane City). Chippa United also won. There’s a lot at stake.

The league gets harder at this stage of the season. We know that we have to grind it out in the upcoming games. When you grind it out and get the results like today (Saturday), you have to thank the Lord above for giving us the ability to win,” Johnson said.

Usuthu will travel to Orlando Stadium to face Orlando Pirates in their next assignment in the league on 23 February.

Cavin Johnson: We know we are in a bun fight and there’s a lot at stake. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

“We are just happy to get the three points today. We know the game that we will play, it is going to be a hell of a game. But it is a completely different opponent.

The game itself is a motivation. You don’t need to motivate them (the players) against Pirates. They know they have to put in a shift,” Johnson said.

“It is about 90 minutes, it is not about 20 minutes of warming up. The game is about 90 minutes. Today we played 90 minutes and we stole the points, although Cape Town City were the better team.”

Usuthu will have two weeks to prepare for the Buccaneers as this weekend’s fixtures is for Nedbank Cup, a competition they have already been knocked out of.

“We will give the players a few days off to recharge again. We will do it a little differently,” Johnson said.

“If you don’t progress to the next stage of the Nedbank Cup, this (is) what happens to you.

“We have got to play with that time very carefully. We have to make sure that we keep as long as possible on their feet so that we can come back and go to Johannesburg.”





