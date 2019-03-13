KwaMashu-born star Siyabonga Nomvete is an icon of South African football Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – The veteran AmaZulu striker Siyabonga “Bhele” Nomvethe was initially scheduled to retire in December but his contract was extended by six months until the end of the season. Nomvethe hasn’t featured since his contract extension with the Durban outfit.

The KwaMashu-born star is an icon of South African football and deserves to be treated with respect. Nomvethe has achieved much in his career and he holds many records for Bafana. It is difficult to understand why a club would decide to extend his contract and then put him in the stands.

Nomvethe is 40. Either allow him to retire or put him in the 18-man squad if you still intend utilising his services.

Coach at Usuthu, Cavin Johnson, explained why he has not selected Nomvethe.

“Nomvethe is here. You want to see him? I will call him. He is with all the players. He is around. He is doing well. It is just that he hasn’t made the 18,” Johnson explained.

Legendary striker Siyabonga Nomvethe of AmaZulu is set to retire at the end of this season. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bhele has only played five games this season in the league. In those matches, he has netted two goals. Whenever he has been given an opportunity to perform he has grabbed it with both hands.

“His situation is the same like Charlie Hlalele, it is the same like Michael Morton tonight,” Johnson said on Saturday.

It is difficult being in Nomvethe’s situation but he is very professional. One will never hear him complain in the media about the lack of game time.

He always does his talking on the field of play. Nomvethe will hang his boots at the end of this current season.

It’s been a very successful career which deserves a happy ending.







The Mercury

Like us on Facebook