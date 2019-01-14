“In one moment we can say yes, it is two points dropped, but we didn’t lose the game,” AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson says about the draw with Highlands Park. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – AmaZulu are taking aim at Kaizer Chiefs, but they know that it won’t be easy against the rejuvenated Amakhosi side. The two will square off against each other at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Wednesday in a Premiership tussle at 7.30pm.

AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson is expecting a different battle against Amakhosi, but he wants to get a positive result.

“It is a big game. Chiefs have a new coach. The new broom always sweeps clean. We have to prepare ourselves a little bit better.

“Hold the ball better in the last third. I’m sure we will put our best foot forward and try and get the points,” Johnson said.

Usuthu have shown that they can match the big guns in their own territory. Earlier this season, they held Mamelodi Sundowns to a 3-3 stalemate in Umlazi. They also gave Orlando Pirates a run for their money in a 1-1 draw in Umlazi.

Asked if there a difference between Ernst Middendorp and Giovanni Solinas at Chiefs, Johnson replied: “There’s a big difference. Under Solinas, they were a particular team and under Middendorp, they will be a different team.

“Yes, we do know that (Itumeleng) Khune is out for a while (but that won’t make it easy for us). They play with a different approach. A lot of their players are coming back.

“He will surprise you at times. He will play a right back at left back or he will play a striker in the midfield. He does a lot of different things. We will have to see how we pass that.”

Usuthu dropped two crucial points this weekend against Highlands Park in a 0-0 stalemate in Umlazi.

“They came here for a point. We had total control of the game, but this is football, it happens. We weren’t able to break them down. We created chances. We were happy with the way we moved the ball around.

“We were happy with the way we were able to dominate. We are happy that at King Zwelithini, we will give you a run for your money.

“They didn’t park the bus, but it was constructive defending. In one moment we can say yes, it is two points dropped, but we didn’t lose the game,” Johnson explained.

AmaZulu are still unbeaten at King Zwelithini Stadium this season in all competitions.

They have got the better of the likes of Free State Stars, Baroka FC, Bloemfontein Celtic and Lamontville Golden Arrows, while sharing the spoils with Sundowns, Pirates, Maritzburg United, Polokwane City and Highlands Park.

They also sent Cape Town City packing in the last-16 of the Telkom Knockout.

Amakhosi must also brace themselves for another difficult encounter on Wednesday. They haven’t won against KZN teams in the province this season, losing 2-1 to Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium, and sharing the spoils with Maritzburg at Harry Gwala Stadium.





The Mercury

