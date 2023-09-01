Jose’ Riveiro banking on ‘good memories’ to help Orlando Pirates reach another MTN8 final

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is banking on the good memories of the MTN8 last season to fuel them to yet another final – and triumph – this year. Pirates are the defending champions of the knockout competition, which they won in some style last season, having beaten then-champions Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

And while it became a springboard to their knockout double, having also won the Nedbank Cup last term, it was a competition that duly introduced the Spaniard to ‘The Ghost’ and football fraternity. Riveiro was ridiculed to the level of a “plumber” – an international coach who boasts the necessary qualifications, but has a poor track record – on his arrival in South Africa. Having since turned his detractors to admirers, the 47-year-old is expected to continue winning and bringing smiles to the faces of Pirates fans.

And there is no better way for him to continue doing that than by defending the MTN8 trophy – a tournament they’ve already started well in after hammering Sekhukhune United 5-0 in the quarter-finals. “We are focusing on this tournament because we have good memories together. We want to repeat a good semi-final and be in every final,” Riveiro said. But before Pirates can dream about reaching the promised land, they’ll have to pass the test of Stellenbosch FC in the two-legged semi.

Stellenbosch landed the first punch to Pirates this season, beating them 1-0 in their Premiership opener in the Cape early last month. With Riveiro remembering that result very well, his troops will visit the Winelands-based side at Athlone Stadium for the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final aiming for revenge. “The fact that we couldn’t win a few weeks ago is an extra motivation – even though I think we played a very good game,” Riveiro said.

“But it wasn’t good enough to give us the result that we were looking for. But the draw gave us an opportunity to play them very soon.” Pirates’ visit to Stellenbosch couldn’t have come at a better time. The Sea Robbers are in form, having won their last three games, including beating Cape Town City 2-0 on Tuesday. Zakhele Lepasa has been Pirates’ main man since the start of the campaign, scoring nine goals in just seven matches across all competitions – a feat that continued against City.

But while Lepasa continues to hog the headlines, there are growing concerns that he might let the attention get to his head. Riveiro, however, isn’t worried. “He’s 26 and a mature boy – even though I don’t like to focus much on the individuals – but it’s showing that he’s at a different stage of his career,” Riveiro said. The matches are coming thick and fast for Pirates, who have already played in three different competitions this season: the league, MTN8 and Caf Champions League.

But be that as it may, Riveiro is not about tweaking and changing his starting line-up week-in and week-out, even though he has the luxury of “36 quality players” at his disposal, unless there is a need. “We’ve had days between Tuesday and Sunday, so there was enough time (to rest and recover),” Riveiro said. “So, if we do any substitutes compared to our last game at home, it’s not going to be because of the fatigue ... It will be due to player availability.