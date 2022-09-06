Jose Riveiro confident Pirates will find their scoring boots soon

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is confident his troops will get their scoring touches right after missing chances away to Maritzburg United. After winning back-to-back matches in the Premiership and MTN8, Pirates were expected to take that form to the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday, but they choked as a late penalty from Amadou Soukouna sealed three points for Maritzburg, moving them up to seventh on the league standings.

Pirates, who remain third, were their own worst enemy on the day. They created ample scoring chances, but weren’t clinical enough. That feat means that frontmen Zakhele Lepasa, Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kwame Peprah have a lot to work this week. But Riveiro, who was disappointed to lose for a second time this season, says it’s only a matter of time before his charges start firing on all cylinders. “I am happy as long as we try to score and create scoring opportunities, because that’s the only way we can score goals,” Riveiro said after the match.

“I am sure, where we are going to shoot from the corner and the shot is going to go in; or from 40m where the goal is, it is going in. It is about dynamics and we are in a period where it’s taking a lot from us to capitalise on the scoring situations that we create. “Even in set-pieces, I think we kicked 13 to 14 corner-kicks ... and that made me feel (better) - but not result-wise.”

With matches coming thick and fast, due to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, Pirates can’t afford to drop points if they are to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the championship. Sundowns have won the last five league titles and are tipped to make it six in a row this season, but Riveiro knows there is still a long way to in the campaign. “If we won (on Sunday), we had a chance to go back to the top of the table. It’s still early but it’s always a pleasure to find ourselves in that position,” he said.

“I think the league is equal. Every game is very difficult for everyone – not only for us. I think we’ll arrive at the break with not so much gap at the top.” Before Pirates head into the World Cup break in November, they will be eager to bag their first trophy of the campaign through the MTN8. But that will be easier said than done, given the fact that they face champions Sundowns in the semi-finals next month. By then, though, Riveiro and his charges must have worked on their scoring touches if they are going to have any chance of beating Sundowns.

“We’ll try to solve it by working hard at training and creating chances like we did (on Sunday). It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t capitalise,” Riveiro said. Meanwhile, the lack of the Video Assistant Referee to assist match officials in the PSL is causing concern. There have been questionable decisions from the referees this season. Most recently Riveiro said referee Tshidiso Maruping was wrong for awarding Maritzburg a penalty. “It’s not my responsibility to evaluate referees. I have to evaluate my team, analyse and make sure we do enough next time,” Riveiro said.