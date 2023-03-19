Jose Riveiro proud of Orlando Pirates after crucial win over SuperSport United

Durban — Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro agreed with SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt’s sentiment that Matsatsantsa played good football, but was also happy with the way in which his team countered the threat of their opponents. “In terms of toughness, the game was played over small margins,” Riveiro said of the 1-0 victory on Saturday.

“The organisation of the opponents was good. It took time to occupy space ahead of their back three. “We didn’t start well, and they had three corners and throw-ins in the opening minutes of the game. The game was played pound-for-pound. “It was a real football match. It was an excellent performance with their style. I am proud that we managed to counter-attack that type of football.”

Two players who appeared to struggle to get going for Pirates were Thembinkosi Lorch and Monnapule Saleng. Riveiro, however, praised the duo for their in-game link-up play. “They were fantastic in the duels and with retaining the ball in the first half,” said Riveiro. “We found a good resistance. “The game was under control due to that. (SuperSport) modified their approach in the second half because of the actions of Lorch. The contributions of Saleng and Lorch were crucial.”

SuperSport's next fixture is a game against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium this Saturday. Pirates are in action against Richards Bay FC at the King Zwelethini Stadium, also on Saturday.