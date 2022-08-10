Jose’ Riveiro wants Orlando Pirates to entertain against Stellenbosch FC

Cape Town - Jose Riveiro’s victorious Orlando Pirates will look to keep the Soweto flag flying tonight after rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Swallows FC tasted defeat in their opening Premiership matches over the weekend. Pirates, fresh from a 1-0 ‘original Soweto derby’ win over Swallows, face Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium (7.30pm kick-off).

They will run out for the first time in their new white-and-grey away kit, which was designed to mark the club’s 85th anniversary. Attendances were up at most venues for the season openers, and the Mother City had one of the most impressive turnouts after 15 000 fans were present for Friday’s Cape Town City-Mamelodi Sundowns match at Cape Town Stadium. Some 60 kilometres further down the N1 is Stellenbosch’s home venue, and it is likely there will also be a big turnout.

Pirates played an attractive game, and Riveiro has promised more of the same. It will not be easy as the Cape side will be looking for a win on home soil after a 0-0 draw at Marumo Gallants on Saturday. It looked like Pirates’ players have bought into Riveiro’s game plan, and they were particularly impressive in the first half on Saturday. The quality of the team’s play against Swallows certainly surpassed what we saw from the Buccaneers last season. “In the first half, you could see a close-up version of the team we want to be this season,” said Riveiro.

“When talking about the chances we missed, it means the plan was good. We played the game the way we wanted to play. “I have a very, very clear aim (understanding) of my role, my profession, and what I do. We are part of one show, and we try to entertain people. “Football is something that makes me feel very happy when I have the chance to watch my team play (well). I want the same for the people who are coming to watch the game. Sometimes it’s possible, and sometimes it’s not, but it is always the intention.”

Stellies coach Steve Barker says his team performed well at the weekend, and will look to follow up that performance at home with a win. “It’s never easy playing away from home, especially the first game of the season, and to travel all the way to Polokwane,” Barker. “Obviously that point only becomes important if we can follow that up with three points at home against Pirates. They already showed (against Swallows) that there are definite signs of improvement.

“Their centre-back pairing is really solid, and they come off a win, so they’ll be wanting to take that momentum into our match. “We have to impose ourselves on the match. It is our home game, and we have to make sure we put in a performance that puts us in a position to take all three points.” Stellenbosch last defeated Pirates in the 2019/20 season, and since then have suffered defeats and draws.