Jose Riveiro’s number two Sergio Almenara leaves Orlando Pirates by mutual consent

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates announced on Monday that assistant coach Sergio Almenara will be leaving the club after his family struggled to integrate into the country. The Sea Robbers had a successful end to the season as they followed up CAF Champions League qualification by completing a domestic cup double by on the weekend.

After the weekend celebrations, Pirates announced that Almenara would be on his way out. “This is a decision I took with a heavy heart,” Almenara said in a statement on the club’s website. “I have really enjoyed my stay here, but unfortunately, due to personal matters that the club is aware of, I can no longer continue with my job. I have a young family back in Finland. They have been unable to integrate into the country. I would have wished to stay longer, but unfortunately, it’s not possible.

“I would like to thank management, the technical team, players, and most importantly the fans for my stay. I will always remain a Buccaneer.” Almenara arrived in South Africa alongside fellow Spaniard Jose Riveiro, and together, they led the club to two MTN8 and Nedbank Cup triumphs. The club said they will now embark on a search for Almenara’s replacement, as well as make further appointments to bolster their technical, analysis, medical and conditioning departments.