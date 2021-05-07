Josef Zinnbauer hails Wayde Jooste after Orlando Pirates down Black Leopards

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer hailed the performance of utility man Wayde Jooste following his club’s confidence-boosting 3-0 win over relegation bound Black Leopards on Thursday night.

The Sea Robbers entered the game on the back of three successive competitive defeats and their lack of confidence was apparent in the first half as they failed to capitalize on a number of opportunities.

However, they were more clinical in the second half with Jooste recording two assists which created the brace scored by Tshegofatso Mabasa.

“Wayde Jooste came back and had a good game. Bongani Sam came back, Abel Mabaso is also back from a long term injury and its good for me as the coach to have players available,” said the German tactician.

Pirates dominated the game from start to finish and apart from one instance which led to a goal-line clearance by captain Thulani Hlatswayo, their defence and goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands were not really tested.

“From the opening whistle, we controlled and dominated the game. We created a lot of opportunities in the first half in the final third

“We were not so lucky in the final third. There was always a leg between the goal and the ball but in the second half we came out and we scored quickly,” he said.

Pirates appeared to have picked up some confidence after Mabasa opened the scoring just after half time and they will be hoping that the confidence will stick with them so that they can finish this season on a high.

“We then used more counter-attack playing. We waited and controlled the game. The opponent had to come out and we then scored the second and third goal. It was finished after that. Credit must go to the team for reacting well after the last game and we must now focus on the next game,” he said.

The game leaves Pirates fourth in the standings and one point behind third-place Golden Arrows.

They next play against Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium next Tuesday before hosting Raja Casablanca in their CAF Confederation Cup Quarter-final first leg next week Sunday.