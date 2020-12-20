Joseph Mhlongo fires Swallows FC past Black Leopards

THOHOYANDOU – Swallows FC came back to defeat Black Leopards 2-1 in the DStv Premiership match at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday afternoon. As a result, the Birds remained second on the league standings - level on points with leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, while Lidoda Duvha remained 15th on the log. Lidoda Duvha got off to the perfect start as they broke the deadlock just six minutes into the match through Onyedikachi Ononogbu. Ovidy Karuru played a cross to Ononogbu, who made no mistake as he beat Swallows goalkeeper Virgil Vries to make it 1-0 to Leopards. The Birds then piled pressure on Lidoda Duvha and King Ndlovu became a very busy man in the hosts' goal-posts.

The bulky shot-stopper made two great saves to deny Zaphaniah Mbokoma, before parrying away shots from Vuyo Mere and Lebohang Mokoena.

However, Ndlovu was finally beaten just before halftime and it was in-form striker Ruizagh Gamildien, who found the back of the net.

Thabo Motlaba set-up Gamildien and he beat Ndlovu to make it 1-1 as the 31-year-old player netted his third goal in two league games.

The score was 1-1 during the halftime break in Limpopo.

Leopards coach Dylan Kerr made a triple substitution as he introduced Mumuni Abubakar, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Rodrick Kabwe prior to the start of the second-half.

Swallows pushed for another goal after the restart and they came very close to scoring through Kgaogelo Sekgota in the 53rd minute.

The South Africa under-23 international unleashed a shot which beat Ndlovu, but the woodwork came to Leopards' rescue.

The hosts were defending much better in the second-half and Swallows coach Brandon Truter introduced attackers Thabo Mosadi and Joseph Mhlongo after the hour-mark.

Mhlongo made an immediate impact as the bulky forward cut inside from the left, before curling the ball into the far-post to make it 2-1 to Swallows with 19 minutes left.

Leopards launched late attacks as they looked to level matters, but the visitors' were solid and compact at the back, and ultimately, Swallows emerged 2-1 winners.

PSL