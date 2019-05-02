Joseph Molangoane takes on the Golden Arrows defence on his return to the Kaizer Chiefs side last month. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Following the recent axing of a few players at Kaizer Chiefs as the season comes to an end, Amakhosi supporters have been waiting with bated breath to see if Joseph Molangoane will be in the gold-and-black next season. But now, their wishes have been granted.

Chiefs announced on Twitter on Thursday afternoon that Molangoane, who sustained a broken ankle in August, has signed a contract extension for another season.

The 31-year-old winger is a popular figure at the Glamour Boys, but took about eight months to return to action after his injury.

Molangoane was back on the pitch in the 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium on 23 April.

“Joseph Molangoane has extended his stay at Kaizer Chiefs by signing a 1 year contract extension with a 1 year option,” the club stated.

Last week, Chiefs courted controversy by announcing that Pule Ekstein’s contract was terminated with immediate effect, just three months before it was set to end.

It has been rumoured that Ekstein was seeking to leave Naturena, but in subsequent media interviews, he has insisted that he has not spoken about a deal with any other club.

Striker Gustavo Paez’s contract has not been renewed, while midfielder Kgotso Malope has also left the club.

Meanwhile, Khama Billiat won the Goal of the Month at the PSL awards on Thursday, for his brilliant effort against SuperSport United in March.

Black Leopards striker Mwape Musonda was chosen as the Player of the Month.





