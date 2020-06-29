Jozef Vukusic 'doesn’t have a future at AmaZulu'

DURBAN - Jozef Vukusic is highly unlikely to return to his position as head coach of AmaZulu. Interim boss Ayanda Dlamini, who is set to continue in the role until the end of the season, is the favourite to take over the reins from Vukusic on a permanent basis next season. Vukusic was placed on special leave before the Covid-19 pandemic halted the PSL action. IOL Sport has learnt that Vukusic met with his bosses last week. “Vukusic doesn’t have a future at AmaZulu,” a reliable source said.

"The club concluded an investigation after the players said they were unhappy about the way he was doing things at the club. The players don’t want him. The club bosses met with him on Wednesday for feedback regarding the investigation. He won’t survive this one. He is as good as gone."

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela confirmed that the club met Vukusic last week, but said the purpose of the meeting was not about exploring common ground on how to part ways.

“Yes, there was a meeting but I wasn’t part of it,” Sokhela said.

"Chairman Patrick Sokhela and Peter O’Connor are handling the matter. They will give us a directive when they are done with the process. That’s why I don’t want to comment further on this matter because it might jeopardise the whole process."

Vukusic joined Usuthu last year. He replaced the embattled Cavin Johnson, but the Durban-based club has failed to flourish under his tutelage and are fighting for their lives at the foot of the table.

Dlamini got off to a flying start as an interim coach, beating log leaders Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

Usuthu had not beaten Chiefs for 13 years, so it was a monumental victory for them and it has brought new hope to the club.



