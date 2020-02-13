The industrious striker has tormented and mesmerised the Glamour Boys in 2019/2020.
No one can blame the likes of defenders Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso for having nightmares whenever Amakhosi prepare to meet the team from the City of Choice. Even when he is not in his best form, he always seems to spring back to life against the Soweto giants.
Chiefs defenders will again have their hands full on Saturday at 6pm when they fight to settle scores with the Team of Choice at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
The lanky talisman struck twice in the Telkom Knockout semi-finals, as Eric Tinkler’s men sent Chiefs packing at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit in the first half of the campaign.