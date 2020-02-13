Judas Moseamedi aims to inflict more pain on Kaizer Chiefs









MARITZBURG United striker Judas Moseamedi has had a great run against Kaizer Chiefs this season, and will be expected to be a threat again when the sides meet this weekend. Ryan Wilkisky BackpagePix DURBAN - If there’s one player that Kaizer Chiefs fans don’t want to hear about in the Absa Premiership this season, it is none other than Maritzburg United’s Judas Moseamedi. The industrious striker has tormented and mesmerised the Glamour Boys in 2019/2020. No one can blame the likes of defenders Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso for having nightmares whenever Amakhosi prepare to meet the team from the City of Choice. Even when he is not in his best form, he always seems to spring back to life against the Soweto giants. Chiefs defenders will again have their hands full on Saturday at 6pm when they fight to settle scores with the Team of Choice at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. The lanky talisman struck twice in the Telkom Knockout semi-finals, as Eric Tinkler’s men sent Chiefs packing at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit in the first half of the campaign.

It was the Moseamedi show. He terrorised Cardoso that afternoon in Mbombela.

Cardoso couldn’t find answers to deal with the threat that was consistently posed by Moseamedi. The Soweto giants were close to ending their lengthy trophy drought but Moseamedi proved to be a thorn in their side.

When Chiefs were on their way to victory at the expense of the Midlands outfit in their last game of 2019, Moseamedi denied log leaders Amakhosi an opportunity to end the year on a good note.

Lebogang Manyama put Chiefs in the lead and they were cruising, but Moseamedi netted the equaliser. The game ended in a 1-1 stalemate and the two sides shared the spoils. As a result, Mamelodi Sundowns cut the gap between themselves and the Glamour Boys to seven points.

It wasn’t the way they wanted to end the year. Chiefs wanted to finish strong, but Moseamedi proved to be a party pooper for the second time.

All eyes will be on the Limpopo-born striker to deliver the goods and steer his side to victory once again this weekend.

Chiefs are still at the summit of the table with 45 points after 19 rounds of league matches. They are 10 points clear of their bitter rivals, Orlando Pirates.

The Glamour Boys are at the stage where they can’t afford to drop points. But the question is, how are they going to deal with Moseamedi? Do they have a plan to nullify his threat this time around? Chiefs are yet to beat the Team of Choice this season. They have to find a way to get the better of Maritzburg.

Pirates are breathing down their neck. They snooze, they lose. Moseamedi will be hoping that his rich vein of scoring form will continue against Amakhosi.

The Mercury