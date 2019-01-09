Judas Moseamedi worked with Maritzburg United coach Muhsin Ertugral at Mpumalanga Black Aces. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Maritzburg United have captured the signature of Judas Moseamedi on loan from Cape Town City. United chairman Farook Kadodia confirmed on Wednesday that they have signed Mosaemedi on a loan deal from Cape Town City.

“Yes, it is true that he is now with us. He will start training tomorrow (Thursday). He is a good striker. They know each other. We are hopeful that he will give us goals upfront. One of our major problems has been scoring goals,” Kadodia said.

United are still missing the services of Yannick Zakri, who is set to face a disciplinary committee hearing when he comes back.

“I’m still looking for one more striker and a winger. We’ve been playing defensive football, and that’s why we have struggled for goals,” Kadodia elaborated.

United have really struggled in front of goal this season. Before their clash against Free State Stars, the club had netted a mere five goals in 15 league appearances.

They are the lowest-scoring side in the league so far this season.

Moseamedi worked with Ertugral at Mpumalanga Black Aces. He is not one of the most prolific finishers, but always gives more than 100 percent on the pitch.

Ertugral has already bolstered his squad with the acquisition of a hard-tackling midfielder, Mpho Matsi, who made his debut this past weekend in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) derby defeat against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont.

The KZN Midlands-based side have found the going tough this season, after finishing fourth and reaching the Nedbank Cup final last season under the tenure of the recently departed Fadlu Davids.





