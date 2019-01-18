Fagrie Lakay in action for Supersport United against Cape Town City in September last year. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Supersport United hitman, Fagrie Lakay, is on his way to Bidvest Wits. Lakay is entering into his last six months of his contract with Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

He has struggled to command a regular starting berth at the club was set to pen a pre-contract but SuperSport have agreed on principle with Wits to release him early.

SuperSport Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stan Matthews, confirmed that Lakay is set to join the Clever Boys.

“I have agreed terms with Jose Ferreira (Wits' CEO). We've agreed on principle and Fagrie will be moving to Bidvest Wits at the end of this transfer window.

He will sign when I get back from overseas. He was also on his last six months of his contract,” Matthew said in an interview with Independent Media while he was overseas this morning.

Wits are currently at the summit of the Absa Premiership table at the moment. They are two points clear of Orlando Pirates after 17 games. The Clever Boys have collected 33 points. They will be hoping that Lakay will make an instant impact as they push for league honours.

Lakay proved to be a good signing for Ajax Cape Town last season during the second half of the season. There's no doubt that he will be looking to replicate that form when he officially joins Wits.





IOL Sport

