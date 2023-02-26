Kagiso Malinga brace fires Swallows FC past Chippa United in Gqeberha

Cape Town — Two goals from striker Kagiso Malinga inspired Swallows FC to a 2-1 win over Chippa United in a Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday. Despite the win, Swallows remain 14th on the league standings. They are three points above the relegation zone and next face Orlando Pirates in the “original Soweto derby” on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement

While the Chippa remain 13th on the log, they are three points above the relegation zone. Chippa are scheduled to lock horns with AmaZulu next Sunday. Even though the Chilli Boys started the match brightly, it was visitors who broke the deadlock when Malinga scored in the 19th minute to give the lead with Evans Rusike providing the assist. However, Thabiso Lebitso, who had been a constant threat to the Swallows defence with his sharp movement, levelled matters after the visitors failed to clear their lines a minute after the half-hour mark.

The goal ensured that the first half ended with the two teams level as Chippa fought back to hold Swallows. Lindokuhle Mtshali looked lively after the restart, as he made things happen for the visitors and he provided an assist when Malinga scored his second goal to hand Swallows the lead in the 66th minute. Coach Morgan Mammila reacted by introducing Sirgio Kammies and Ronald Pfumbidzai with less than 16 minutes left on the clock as the hosts looked to restore parity.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, Swallows were able to contain the Chippa in the latter stages and ultimately emerged as winners. @Herman_Gibbs IOL Sport