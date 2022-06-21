Kaizer Chiefs add seven new recruits with Rama Mphahlele and Siphosakhe Ntiya Ntiya released

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs continued to lead the surge of high transfer window activity from Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs as they released two more players on Tuesday after announcing seven new recruits the previous night. Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya were the latest pair to be shown the exit doors at Naturena with remodelling of the squad in full swing.

The Naturena based club stepped up their preparations for the 2022/23 season by adding seven more players to the squad on Monday The arrival of Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo George Matlou from Swallows FC, Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika from Stellenbosch, Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu FC is a signal of intent from Chiefs, while 18 year old Mduduzi Shabalala was also rewarded with a three year first team contract for his fine displays in the DStv Diski Challenge. Soweto Giants Chiefs kicked off transfer window activity two weeks with a shock departure of ten players including goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter, and amongst them their most experienced players like Lebogang Manyama, Bernard Parker and Daniel Cardoso.

Newly Appointed Head Coach Arthur Zwane previously expressed his displeasure at the quality of the crop of players he had at his disposal during his brief spell as interim coach. Zwane has quickly shown himself to be a character that tries to avoid blabbering as much as he can while in the hot-seat and held nothing back when he told the media that the Chiefs did not have players good enough to match the ambitions of the club. Shortly after handing him the reins as leader of the revolution at Chiefs, the club immediately back their man and have been the busiest club in the transfer market ahead of clubs like AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates who have released 15 and eight players respectively.

Mpahlele and Ntiya-Ntiya make up the list of 12 players to be released by Amakhosi so far and indicators point to more activity on the recruitment part. Yusuf Maart, Pule Mmodi, Given Msimango and Kabomelo Kodisang continue to be linked with moves to the Glamour Boys. Amakhosi, now on an eight year trophy drought finished the last campaign in fifth position on the DStv Premiership table,18 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns who continue to collect all the trophies on offer. The new faces and experienced campaigners of the new look Chiefs squad are expected back in the upcoming week to conduct tests before commencing with an interesting pre-season.

