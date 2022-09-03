Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu share the points in goalless stalemate

Joburg — Goals were the only missing piece of the puzzle as Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu went toe-to-toe in a rehearsal league game ahead of their MTN8 semis clash. Chiefs dominated possession for the part of the game, but their bluntness, including missing a penalty, couldn’t cut open Usuthu’s solid defence.

Nonetheless, the fans of the two teams will be highly anticipating the two teams’ clash in the back-to-back MTN8 semi-final next month after this game. With this draw, Chiefs dropped to 10th on the log from ninth, while Usuthu rose above Orlando Pirates to second, behind leaders Royal AM. Known to have the most followers in the land, Chiefs’ supporters who filled the Calabash were far from being satisfied for a home game.

But those that were here made their voices heard, even saluting their new acquisitions Edmilson Dove and Bonfils-Calab Bimenyimana before kick-off. This was the duo’s first appearance in the match-day squad since their arrival at the club, having received their work permits on Saturday morning. Dove, given his experience, was expected to start amid Chiefs’ porousness in recent games, but Zwane stuck with Zitha Kwinika and Njabulo Ngcobo.

The two centre-backs and the rest of the wingbacks had to be at their best, given the threat of Bongi Ntuli, Gabadinho Mhango and Augustine Kwem. The trio have been AmaZulu’s dangermen since the start, guiding their side to three wins in the league and MTN8 semis where they'll face Amakhosi. Ntuli, as a result, came close to opening the scoring spree after putting his glancing header wide after a pin-point cross from his peer Mhango.

But Chiefs annihilated AmaZulu’s fire as they dominated possession in the midfield, using Khama Billiat and Kgaogelo Sekgota to stretch the visitors. The pace of Sekgota on the wing won Chiefs a penalty after the ball came off the arm of Mbongeni Gumede. But Solomons struck his shot wide. Billiat, who’s been getting some sticks for being off form since the start, was one of Chiefs’ live wire in the first half, alongside defender Ngcobo.

‘Gaucho’ won the second balls and held up play. Such that he had a chance to score as he drew out a brilliant pin-point save from keeper Veli Mothwa. Chiefs endured a nervy end to the first half as AmaZulu made inroads to their half, but Ngcobo put his body on the line, repelling the danger. Such displays must have been pleasing for Zwane, given that Ngcobo was the main culprit for the goal they conceded against Stellenbosch.

The start of the second half saw Usuthu get their first shot on target, but Itumeleng Khune was equal to the task, parrying away Kwem’s pin-point shot. But Chiefs took the grit of the matters, controlling possession with some silk build-up passes, thanks to the exploits of midfielder maestro Yusuf Maart. One of those build-up plays nearly paid dividends when Billiat lobbed a ball into the box that found George Matlou whose first touch rolled wide of goal.