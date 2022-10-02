Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu play out an entertaining draw in MTN8 semi-final

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final encounter at the FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon. A 10- men Usuthu side scored an important away goal in hostile conditions and held on for a difficult away result against Amakhosi.

Former Orlando Pirates man Gabadinho Mhango found the breakthrough for the visiting side in the 14th minute. The Malawi international showed his quality as he dodged his marker and ran behind the Chiefs defence and, after taking a great touch, he slotted past the on-rushing Itumeleng Khune in goal. The visitors were immediately put on the back foot after going a goal up but their resistance was finally broken by substitute Keagan Dolly in the 61st minute.

The Glamour Boys, who had created a number of chances, finally found their goal as Dolly swooped in from close range after a well-worked move on the right. Usuthu started like a house on fire and forced Khune into a double save inside 40 seconds. The Chiefs captain did well to parry away Riaan Hanamub's cross-cum-shot before getting up quickly to deny Mhango from a tight angle.

Both teams displayed extremely expansive strategic play, putting each other under immense pressure as they accumulated 12 attempts on goal between the two of them in the opening half an hour, an indication of the attacking talent and enthusiasm shown by the two sides. The home side upped the ante after going behind and their efforts were almost rewarded through Ashley du Preez two minutes before half-time. The speedy winger was delightfully played through on goal by Kgaogelo Sekgota and after his first effort was saved by Veli Mothwa, he then put himself in contention for miss of the season as he blazed over the bar with an open net glaring at him.

Amakhosi head coach Arthur Zwane required reinforcements at half-time and his response was to bring in Dolly off the bench and he came close to finding an equaliser two minutes into the second half. The midfield dynamo found himself in aches off space on the edge of the box but his curling effort ricocheted off the head of a defender and out for a corner. The 1-1 stalemate hands AmaZulu a slight advantage as they have an all important away goal while Chiefs will head into the second leg needing a goal to have any chance of making the final.