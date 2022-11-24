Kaizer Chiefs and Njabulo Blom need to reach an agreement on contract extension

Johannesburg — It’s Okay for Njabulo Blom, through his agent Rob Moore, to demand the salary that he thinks he deserves at Kaizer Chiefs in his contract extension. After all, he’s one of the most talented and versatile players in the league.

But at the age of 22, he still has a long way to go and a lot learn as a player, given the little attention that's been given to the development leagues locally. Of course, Chiefs could argue that they have the best development structures in place. But were there youth leagues before the start of the Diski recently? The answer is no – even though opinions may vary. So realistically, it’s only now where Blom is fully finding his strong points as a player.

He has reunited with coach Arthur Zwane at the senior team having the pair worked together at the reserves before the latter's promotion in June. The various coaches that Blom worked with at Chiefs, such as Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter, used him in various roles, depending on the demands of the team and their style of play. He aced those roles but under Zwane he’s set to improve, given that he and Chiefs need each other.

Amakhosi are hoping to find their identity under Zwane. So, chances are that Zwane will have to help the players find their strength and the team’s DNA. But it still boils down to the club's bosses to ensure they look after the players. He and the club must find a common ground, look at where they came from, where they are going and what they want to achieve individually and collectively.

Sure, the outside noise and interest could be enticing, given that Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United are said to be interested in Blom's services. The Brazilians are one of the few clubs that could easily pay Blom whatever he’s asking for next season as he can sign a pre-contact with them in January. And without a doubt, it must be Blom’s dream to win trophies every season and play continental football regularly – something Downs do.

But with the host of talented players at Sundowns' disposal that are not even making the bench but kicking their heels on the stands, will Blom play? Well, that remains a mystery until he joins the champions. But chances are that he would make up numbers and be regarded “as the future of the club”. Meanwhile, SuperSport are said to be bankrupt. And that’s why they’ve opted to use youngsters, while selling their valuable players to Sundowns.

Blom, though, should also do his due diligence. Where have a lot of players that left Chiefs looking for greener pastures ended up? Granted fate, qualities and discipline of players vary, but most of them got lost in the circles of South African football having failed to fit at another club. Blom also wants to be a Bafana Bafana regular. And that’s why he should stay where he’s valued. And at the moment, he's valued by Chiefs by Zwane.