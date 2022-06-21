Kaizer Chiefs announce arrival of six new signings

Durban - Kaizer Chiefs continued their efforts to refurbish and renew their squad for the upcoming season as they announced seven new signings that include DStv Diski Challenge teenage sensation Mduduzi Shabalala.
"With preparations for the 2022/23 season already in full swing, Kaizer Chiefs have added seven more players to the squad, with the arrival of Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo George Matlou from Swallows FC, Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika from Stellenbosch, Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu FC, and the official promotion of Shabalala from the Chiefs Reserve side set to bolster the Glamour Boys’ quest for glory," the club statement read.
Player Updates— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 20, 2022
Our new soldiers reported for duty today. We officially welcome Lehlogonolo Matlou to the Amakhosi Family after signing a 2 year contract. We look forward to working with you Khosi!#WelcomeMatlou #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/jrOg7RoO7g
The Amakhosi are amongst the busiest clubs in this post season break as they look to rediscover the kind of refreshing fast-paces and entertaining football that parachuted their emergence as the 'Cup Kings of South African football.
The Naturena based club began their revamp of their squad by appointing club legend Arthur Zwane as Head Coach with Dillon Shepard as his assistant to spearhead the club into the dawn.
Player Updates— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 20, 2022
Our new soldiers reported for duty today. We officially welcome Ashley Du Preez to the Amakhosi Family on a 3 year deal. We look forward to working with you Khosi!
More info: https://t.co/ektYRGBARu#WelcomeDuPreez #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/2EaUjmfgbG
Chiefs along with their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates have been holding the torch for Mamelodi Sundowns for a number of years now while Chiefs are about to enter an eighth year without a trophy.
The Glamour Boys came close to continental glory last year, going down to Al Ahly in the final of the CAF Champions League. It was expected that their exploits of that season would spur them on with a change of management and a few new signings.
Player Updates— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 20, 2022
Our new soldiers reported for duty today. We officially welcome Zitha Kwinika to the Amakhosi Family on a 3 year deal. We look forward to working with you Khosi!#WelcomeKwinika #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/z1c0HWWsuq
However those desires have fallen flat after being poorly dumped out of two cup competitions and eventually finishing fifth on the DStv Premiership table, 18 points behind Sundowns which led to the eventual sacking of coach Stuart Baxter.
The recruitment policies of the club have come under scrutiny for numerous years now and that has led to the club swapping out some of their most experienced heads like Bernard Parker, Daniel Cardoso and Leonardo Castro for the youthful overhaul that includes four players under the age of 25.
The Amakhosi are hard at work with former striker turned Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Junior leading the club's revolution and it appears their activity in the transfer appears to be far from over as they continue to be linked with the likes Yusuf Maart and Portugal based Braga forward Kobamelo Kodisang.
@SmisoMsomi