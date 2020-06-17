Kaizer Chiefs appeal for leeway on ban

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kaizer Chiefs’ ban on signing new players will remain in place until Fifa responds to their appeal, which is set for September. Amakhosi were dealt a major blow in February when they were found guilty of illegally signing Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana. They appealed against the decision and the matter went to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). Because of Covid-19 their matter has been delayed, but Safa’s Head of Legal and acting chief executive, Tebogo Motlanthe, has informed Independent Media that the club has written to Fifa to ask if they can sign players and register them when the matter is concluded. Chiefs feel that their appeal would have been heard sooner if it wasn’t for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Motlanthe said it was up to Fifa how they wanted deal with the matter.

“They have written to Fifa saying that Fifa must clear (their matter).

"They are blaming the delay on Covid-19 because normally CAS deals with cases expediently.

"They just want Fifa to give them some leeway,” Motlanthe said.

Chiefs must be feeling that they might lose out on significant signings to beef up for the new season.

They have shown interest in the services of Bidvest Wits defender Sifiso Hlanti.

What may be of concern to Amakhosi is the fact that Orlando Pirates have reportedly been keen on the Bafana Bafana defender.

Independent Media has gathered that Chiefs are willing to engage Hlanti even though they are banned from signing players for two consecutive transfer window periods.

Talks between Amakhosi and Wits are ongoing. Mamelodi Sundowns are also in the mix for the same player. Wits have sold their Premier Soccer League (PSL) status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandala of Limpopo.

Hlanti and other top players like Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto and Buhle Mkhwanazi are set to join big clubs.

But Motlanthe believes Chiefs will be breaking the law if they sign players during the ban.

“That is unethical, but they can just say to the player, we will engage you and we want to sign you once we are done with our Fifa matter. That can work,” he added.

At this stage Amakhosi can’t sign Hlanti but they can reach an agreement with him that they will sign the Bafana left back once the appeal process or the ban is over.

“They can’t sign someone and not register him until they are cleared to sign players,” Motlanthe elaborated.

@minenhlecr7





IOL Sport