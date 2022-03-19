Kaizer Chiefs applaud Safa arbitration ruling

Cape Town - Much to the relief of Kaizer Chiefs, the matches they missed in December due to a Covid-19 outbreak will be played following the arbitration ruling. The SA Football Association's arbitration, led by Nazeer Cassim SC, decided that the DStv Premiership matches which Chiefs failed to honour in December should be played. The dates will be decided by the PSL (Premier Soccer League).

The PSL will be pleased that the Chiefs saga has finally been settled and will not be saddled with another Royal AM-style debacle. Initially, the PSL rejected Chiefs’ request to postpone their December games. Several days later, Chiefs informed PSL Prosecutor Zola Majavu that they will refer the matter to Safa arbitration. ALSO READ: The fall of Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea empire

On Saturday morning, Chiefs issued a statement, which read: “Kaizer Chiefs are pleased that justice has been served by the arbitration ruling handed down at Safa on Friday afternoon by Advocate Nazeer Cassim SC after the Club challenged the League’s decision to charge Amakhosi for being unable to fulfil two fixtures due to a massive Covid-19 outbreak that befell us in December 2021. “The decision we took to request the postponement of matches late last year was in the interest of safety for all concerned, our families, football colleagues and all the stakeholders involved in the game.

“And, now that the matches will be played, it is in the interest of football that points should be won or lost through matches played on the field of play as opposed to the boardrooms. “We want to thank everyone who supported our cause. We are also grateful this ruling will return the value to our sponsors, AmaKhosi supporters and the League’s sponsors. “We truly feel vindicated by the decision and look forward to playing the two outstanding DStv Premiership matches.”