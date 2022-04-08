Kaizer Chiefs appoint Aubrey Mathibe as new goalkeeper coach

Durban — Soweto Giants Kaizer Chiefs announced the appointment of former shotstopper Aubrey Mathibe as their new goalkeeper coach. Mathibe returns to the Naturena based club after stints at Swallows FC, Amazulu and Black Leopards. He takes up his new role at the Amakhosi, a club he spent seven years of his career with, even though he never really established himself.

Mathibe will be tasked with mainly focusing on the reserve side goalkeeping department but will work hand in hand with current first team goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter. The 41 year old has been a goalkeeper coach for Black Leopards, Swallows FC before his latest appointment at Chiefs. He revealed his delight at returning to a club he called home for a very long time. "I’m happy to return back home and to be reunited with some old friends here at the Kaizer Chiefs family," Mathibe said, according to a club statement.

“It is truly an honour to join Kaizer Chiefs in this capacity and I look forward to sharing my experience with the goalkeepers and colleagues." Chiefs have always been blessed in the goalkeeping department and often provided a good spine for the national team to build on and Mathibe hopes to keep that tradition going for many more years to come. "I know I have a huge task ahead of me. The country hasn't been doing well in recent years in terms of goalkeepers and that has obviously affected Bafana Bafana, so I hope I can bring back the standards of goalkeeping that Chiefs fans expect," he explained.

Kaizer Motaung Junior, a former teammate of Mathibe and now Sporting Director at the club emphasised the importance of having former players around the current crop of players as they look to instill the club culture into the squad. "It is important to work with people who understand the Chiefs culture; and having spent almost seven years with the Glamour Boys, we are confident that he will be able to help our keepers in the reserve and senior teams follow our philosophy," he said. @SmisoMsomi16

