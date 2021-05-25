Kaizer Chiefs are expecting a tough fight from Leopards, says Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

CAPE TOWN - It has been big couple of weeks for Kaizer Chiefs youngster Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

The 21-year-old, along with fellow Chiefs starlet Njabulo Blom, is driving around in a spanking new sports car after recently being voted by the Amakhosi faithful as Chiefs' "Players that have it all" for December/January and February/March respectively.

Furthermore, Ngcobo is part of David Notoane's SA U-23 plans for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, while he also experienced playing in front of fans for the first time in last weekend's CAF Champions League quarter-final against Simba SC in Tanzania.

If this all seems a bit much for Ngcobo, the youngster has not shown any signs of being flustered as he prepared for the next challenge.

Chiefs' domestic form has been in complete contrast to their African adventures and are currently in 10th position and in danger of missing out on the top eight for the first time in the club's history.

Considering the records they have broken on the continent this season by qualifying for the CAF Champions League semi-finals for the first time, this is not the kind of history they want to add to the list.

Chiefs have three league matches remaining in their 2020/21 Dstv Premiership season, starting with an arduous trip to Thoyandou to face relegation battlers Black Leopards tomorrow (3pm start).

"I think we did well in Tanzania and now we are going to Thoyandou. We are well prepared and looking forward to the game. Obviously our position on the log is not good for a team like Kaizer Chiefs, so we're just hoping to win our remaining games in order for the team to move up the table," Ngcobo said.

"I think they (Leopards) will come strong because they are fighting against relegation, and we also need the points, so it's going to be a tough game."

Having tasted the atmosphere of a stadium brimming with spectators in Dar-es-Salaam - there was a sprinkling of Amakhosi fans among the fanatical Simba supporters - has given Ngcobo the taste of what is to play with the Chiefs fans in full voice behind the team.

He is hoping that stadiums in South Africa will soon be swarming with black and gold once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted at home.

"It was very nice in Tanzania playing infront of the fans. It was very nice. We wish that we can get the fans back in South Africa soon," he said.