Kaizer Chiefs are running out of steam in their title race

DURBAN - Kaizer Chiefs’ problems are piling up the closer they get to the finish line. Amakhosi dropped another two crucial points last night as they shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate with Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium in a Premiership tussle. The Glamour Boys came from behind to claim a point with Lazarus Kambole coming off the bench to snatch the equaliser for Chiefs by linking with Reeve Frosler in the second half. Stellenbosch broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when Ashley du Preez whipped an exquisite cross into the path of Leletu Skelem, who headed his side in to the lead. Defender Siphosakhe Ntiyantiya couldn’t track the telling run made by Skelem from the blind side, leaving him wanting in defence. Amakhosi have been vulnerable at the back since the resumption of the Premiership. Last week they were humbled 3-1 by Bloemfontein Celtic and Chiefs haven’t kept a clean sheet since the local football reboot. They have conceded seven goals in their last four games with most of those coming at critical times.

Coach Ernst Middendorp must also be blamed for the defensive frailties as he has changed the back four like underwear.

Amakhosi are still at the summit of the table, six points ahead of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns. They have 53 points after 26 games while Sundowns are on 47 with a game in hand.

Sundowns are still the treble and could reduce the gap to just three points by the time the two sides meet on Thursday. The Brazilians face Golden Arrows tonight.

Chiefs take on Sundowns without talisman Samir Nurkovic, who picked up his sixth yellow card and is suspended for the game against the Brazilians. Leonardo Castro was also substituted in the first half after picking up an injury.

It might be problems galore for Chiefs but luckily for them Sundowns have also been out of form.

The title race is at boiling point and Amakhosi are losing steam when it matters most. Last night they needed Kambole to come to their rescue. The Zambian broke his scoring duck since joining Amakhosi at the start of the season from Zesco United of Zambia. It looks like he saved his best for last and his goal might prove the most important in Chiefs’ chase for glory.

