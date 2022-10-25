Kaizer Chiefs are still a big team so we won’t write them off, says Orlando Pirates’ Richard Ofori

Johannesburg — “We are humble,” Orlando Pirates vice-captain Richard Ofori said ahead of their clash against rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, after last week’s heroics. Last Wednesday, the Sea Robbers finally sailed their ship to steady waters as they beat Golden Arrows 2-0 to snap a four-game run without a win.

That win, which was inspired by Monnapule Saleng’s brace, was a huge boost ahead of their MTN8 semi-final second leg clash against Mamelodi Sundowns. High on confidence, and with the advantage of having kept a clean sheet at home in the first leg, Pirates beat the defending champions 3-0 to march to the final. But the Buccaneers will have to put aside their MTN8 ambitions, given that rivals Chiefs are next on the horizon at FNB Stadium in the league.

“We are prepared, and we are staying calm,” said Ofori. "We are professionals — that’s why we are humble. You can’t write off a big team. Things might not be going well for them (Chiefs), but they are still a big team.” While Pirates have enjoyed the luxuries of climbing up on the log and reaching the MTN8 final, not the same can be said for Chiefs.

Chiefs drew 2-2 with TS Galaxy at home last Wednesday, before playing to a 0-0 draw with AmaZulu in their MTN8 second leg semi. Chiefs’ latest draw meant that AmaZulu went through to the final on away goals, having drawn 1-1 at FNB Stadium in the first leg. “After playing a 0-0 draw with AmaZulu, they are looking to make their fans proud. But we know how important the game is for both teams,” Ofori said.

A win for Pirates over Chiefs could ease the pressure on coach Jose Riveiro, and be an extra boost for them ahead of the MTN8 final against AmaZulu next Saturday. Pirates failed to win a trophy last season, such that a lot of their supporters were bemused by Riveiro’s appointment given his track record. Riveiro didn't make things easier for himself, as well, as Pirates struggled to score until the introduction of Saleng and the arrival of Kermit Erasmus recently.