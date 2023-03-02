Kaizer Chiefs’ Arthur Zwane chasing ‘sweetness’ of the CAF Champions League

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs aspirations of returning to the CAF Champions League next season could receive a major boost if they beat Richards Bay on Saturday afternoon. Chiefs returned to winning ways in the DStv Premiership last weekend when they beat arch-rivals Orlando Pirates to revive their dreams of finishing second on the log.

Reaching that goal, which would grant them qualification for the Champions League, would rescue Chiefs' season after they missed out on MTN8 and fell way behind in the title race. Chiefs haven’t looked the part in their chase for second place though, having blown hot and cold all season and that's why a win over the fourth-placed Natal Rich Boys, who are level with them on 31 points, will boost their campaign. “I’ll be honest, we plan to win each and every game - even though the results have been fluctuating,” coach Arthur Zwane said.

Zwane knows all about the thrills and spills of coaching in the Champions League, having been part of the team that reached the final two seasons ago. Zwane was Chiefs' assistant coach that season, but the premature dismissal of coach Gavin Hunt meant that he led the team in the two-legged semi-final where his team came out on top. “We would love to be out there because I have tasted the sweetness of being in the Champions League. And that’s the only time we can grow as a team and players as well,” Zwane said.

“The players will grow by participating in such a demanding and competitive league. So that will be good for us and the supporters. "The history of this club means we must compete at that level year-in and year-out.” Chiefs’ season hasn’t gone according to plan due to their inconsistent performances and as a result, there was outside noise for Zwane to be sacked.

The club, led by sporting director Kaizer Motaung jnr, rallied behind their man though. And Zwane has been grateful for the overwhelming support that he’s received from his bosses as he believes that the world will eventually see their plans. “Obviously, I am not going to tell everyone about our secret as a club. But if you want to achieve something, you can’t allow some things to happen,” Zwane said.

“As a club, we have a plan. And as time goes by, people will see that plan. There are many other teams that have started with the plan and you may have seen where they started and where they are (now). “And very soon, if not later, you’ll be able to see which direction we are taking as a club as well.” Despite Chiefs’ difficulties, though, there’ve been some promising developments coming out of the club, including the utilisation of youngsters.

Club youth product Mduduzi Shabalala (19) has been a sensation in his maiden season in the top-flight, getting plaudits all round, especially after playing in his first Soweto Derby last week. “We (the teams in the league) are not giving our deserving youngsters an opportunity to shine and yet we expect the national team to have very good players,” Zwane said. “We are expecting our Under-20 team to be a feeder to the senior national team and yet we are not giving them an opportunity.