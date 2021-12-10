Kaizer Chiefs back in training, preparing to take on Sekhukhune United on Sunday

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs have gone back to training as they prepare for the visit of Sekhukhune United FC to the FNB Stadium on Sunday at 6 pm. Amakhosi recently announced that 35 players and staff had tested positive for Covid-19. This led to an inability to fulfil their fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

Chiefs Return to Training as They Prepare For Sekhukhune https://t.co/Boylb4ocTW#Amakhosi4Life — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 10, 2021 On Friday, the club announced that they were back in training and would honour this weekend’s game against Sekhukhune United. “The club has returned to training following last week’s emergency decision to temporarily close the Club’s headquarters in Naturena in the wake of a severe outbreak of Covid-19 that affected more than 35 employees as it swept through the camp.” “Some players who tested positive for the virus shortly before the Swallows match two weeks ago, emerged from isolation. They have rejoined their teammates to work on their special return-to-play protocols with the medical and coaching personnel. “

“With a sizable number of the Amakhosi ranks still in isolation, several Reserve Team players who tested negative for Covid-19 have been called upon to work with the Senior Team members as they prepare for the upcoming match against Sekhukhune United.”

The Naturena based club also revealed that staff members and additional players who had previously tested positive have quarantined appropriately and will join the players in due time. “More players and members of the technical team will gradually be coming out of isolation in the coming days and the players will be supervised and managed accordingly until they are back to full health and fitness,” the statement added. @SmisoMsomi16