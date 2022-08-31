Kaizer Chiefs banking on triple boost ahead of AmaZulu clash

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs could be handed a triple boost ahead of their much-anticipated Dstv Premiership clash with high-flying AmaZulu on Saturday, at the FNB Stadium. AmaZulu are currently joint-second on the Premiership table with champions Mamelodi Sundowns - just one behind early-season pacesetters Orlando Pirates.

The Usuthu are also in the MTN8 semi-finals, having overcome Cape Town City this past weekend, where they will ironically face the Amakhosi. But Chiefs will be filled with confidence after their own penalty shoot-out victory over Stellenbosch FC in their MTN8 quarter-final, and can also look forward to the return of influential midfielder Yusuf Maart.

The Bafana Bafana star has made an immediate impact at Naturena since arriving from Sekhukhune United, and played a pivotal role in Chiefs’ emphatic 3-0 home win over Maritzburg United at the beginning of the month. However, Maart was issued a red card in trying to save a goal against Richards Bay, and was subsequently suspended for the defeat to Cape Town City and the Stellies MTN8 clash.

He was sorely missed in the middle of the park in both games with coach Arthur Zwane utilising Siyethemeba Sithebe and Phathutshedzo Nange in his place. Such is the importance of Maart to Chiefs that the 27-year-old travelled to both games in Cape Town despite not being available for selection, and will most likely slot straight back into the starting XI this weekend. Chiefs will also be hoping to have Mozambique international Emilson Dove and new Burundian striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana available for selection this weekend.

Both players were unveiled a fortnight ago already, but the Amakhosi are still waiting on their respective work permits, although Dove looks likely to have his paperwork sorted out. Dove, of course, played for Cape Town City previously before returning to his home country last season. He has been handed former Amakhosi star Bernard Parker’s No 25 jersey after the club’s all-time leading goalscorer in the PSL joined TSL Galaxy this season. @ZaahierAdams

