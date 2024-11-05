Kaizer Chiefs believe drunk supporters reason for fan violence during Carling Knockout Cup clash

Chiefs have already been charged by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this season following crowd trouble during their 2-1 loss to Sundowns in late September. A R100 000 fine was activated after that incident after Chiefs had got a suspended fine for similar infringements last season.

Sundowns bag two quick goals to sit pretty at FNB Stadium ⚽⚽



📺 Stream #CarlingKnockout on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/Nod5pZ9x0e — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 2, 2024 “Kaizer Chiefs would like to sincerely apologise to all our stakeholders, sponsors, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), South African Football Association (SAFA), and our loyal supporters for the disappointing incidents witnessed on Saturday during the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final match against Mamelodi Sundowns,” Chiefs said in a statement.

“While it was a beautiful day for football, it was unfortunately marred by behaviour that has no place in our beloved game.” Chiefs said supporters who arrived at the match under the influence of alcohol mat have contributed to some of the incidents on the day. “The invasion of the pitch and the throwing of missiles onto the field are completely unacceptable. Despite thorough preparations for the sold-out match, we observed issues arising early on, with some supporters already under the influence of alcohol before the game, leading to unwanted incidents.

“This highlights a pressing societal issue that the football industry and our communities must address collectively. “The football industry and the society at large need to work together to uproot this bad behaviour, which has reared its ugly head in recent matches this season.” Chiefs say they are committed to working closely with the league – as they were in charge of security at the match and other stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, to identify the individuals responsible for these actions and ensure they face appropriate consequences under the law.

It goes from bad to worse for Kaizer Chiefs 😖



📺 Stream #CarlingKnockout on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/4MbcM5vIj9 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 2, 2024

In the statement, Chiefs say they have taken the following actions in response to the recent incidents involving disruptive fan behaviour: Collaboration with Authorities: We are actively collaborating with law enforcement agencies to ensure that all individuals involved in the pitch invasion and related disturbances are identified and appropriately dealt with under the law.

Support for Legal Proceedings: We acknowledge that three fans were arrested and appeared in court on Monday morning. We support the legal process and trust that justice is served. The Club will also make recommendations that fans who behave badly are banned from attending football matches in South Africa. Investigation of Fan Behaviour:

Kaizer Chiefs are working with those involved in organising the match to conduct a thorough investigation into the events of the Saturday evening, focusing on identifying any further culprits and preventing similar incidents in the future. Condemnation of Excessive Drinking We strongly condemn the excessive drinking observed at the match. Such behaviour not only jeopardises the safety of others but also tarnishes the reputation of our loyal fan base. We advise supporter to drink responsibly.

Promoting Responsible Fan Conduct In light of these events, and having done so before the match, we will continue working on initiatives to promote responsible behaviour among fans, including awareness programmes about the impact of excessive alcohol consumption, early arrival at the stadium and the importance of supporting the team respectfully. “We are dedicated to ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all our supporters and will continue to take necessary measures to uphold the integrity of the game,” the statement concluded.