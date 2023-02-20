Kaizer Chiefs board give coach Arthur Zwane their full backing ahead of the Soweto derby

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has revealed that under-fire coach Arthur Zwane has the full backing of the club ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby. Amakhosi slumped to their fourth loss in the last 10 games when they went down to a struggling Golden Arrows on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Their latest defeat has raised the pressure on Zwane who is still looking to rebuild the club back to its former glory.

Motaung, who won several trophies during his playing days with the club begged for calmness from fans and revealed Zwane is still the right man for the job and that the board will do everything in its power to support him. “From the board of directors and the chairman, we are fully behind the coach. We will try to provide as much infrastructure and support as we can,” Motaung said. “Orlando Pirates are perceived to be on this amazing run, but are three points ahead of us and we’ve drawn the same amount of games so it’s fine margins and it’s also fine margins in perception, we’re on number seven and they’re on number three but the element now is a lot of calmness and support.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Chiefs possess some of the most exciting attacking talents in the Premiership and have shown their deadly potential on occasion. However, their inability to convert the chances they create has seen them drop points on several occasions this season. Another huge factor of Chiefs’ inconsistency has been their unsettled defence, which has seen them concede more goals than any team in the top eight. ALSO READ: Five players who could revive their careers in the Soweto derby

Story continues below Advertisement

Motaung also revealed that they will not pretend to be happy with their current situation, but Zwane and his team are well aware of the team’s frailties and the board are more than prepared to help rectify their mistakes. “It’s clear for the technical team where the focus should be and it’s up to us, the board, to see where we can contribute,” Motaung said. ALSO READ: Zwane not breaking a sweat over ‘Arthur must go’ chants from Kaizer Chiefs fans

“We don’t want to be sitting and discussing our eighth loss and having conceded 20 plus goals so it’s a no-brainer that we are unhappy about being in position five because we’re a big team and success is demanded. “At the same time, there’s so many games where we’ve wondered how we haven’t come out with maximum points in particular games because we’ve created an immense amount of chances this season and we haven’t taken them, and have conceded a lot of goals.” @ScribeSmiso