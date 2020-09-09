Kaizer Chiefs call time on Middendorp's tenure

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs Football Club have terminated the services of coach Ernst Middendorp, this was announced by the club on their official social media pages on Wednesday afternoon.

This call didn’t come as a surprise though, considering that the German tactician dropped the ball at the end. Chiefs squandered their Premiership lead on the last day of the season as they lost the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The loss of the title meant that Chiefs extended their barren run to six seasons, having last won the championship under Stuart Baxter in 2015.

Middendorp’s replacement ahead of the new campaign is yet to be confirmed but Gavin Hunt, who recently left his Bidvest Wits post after the club was sold, is rumoured to be the front runner to succeed German.

After reviews conducted by Kaizer Chiefs Chairman Kaizer Motaung and the club’s management, Amakhosi have decided to part ways with coach Ernst Middendorp with immediate effect.



