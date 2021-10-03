Kaizer Chiefs can do big things with small changes, says boss Stuart Baxter

Johannesburg – Beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has appealed to the Amakhosi supporters "to stick with us" after another 1-1 draw with AmaZulu on Saturday. Chiefs were on the verge of a third Dstv Premiership defeat at Kings Park and required a last-gasp penalty from Keagan Dolly to rescue a point.

Baxter, though, believes his team are on the verge of turning the corner if only they can eradicate silly errors. "I hope the supporters understand the journey we on and stick with us because there is enough happening that is encouraging us to believe that this could be very good if we can just shift that by 10 percent," Baxter said. "It only needs us to change small things that could have been a victory against a team that finished second last season on their home patch. It's only small things against Sundowns that could have turned things around against Sundowns. I thought we played very well in the first half. What they had we contributed to that with the silly mistakes."

Baxter genuinely believes his team is making things hard for themselves at the moment. "We make an elementary error and we give away the goal. It's a new uphill battle for about 10 or 15 minutes we were chasing the ball and individually energy wasted in trying to get us back into the game," Baxter said. "When we settled down again we played better football and the more the clock ticked the more we were throwing attacking players on the field.