Johannesburg - The ugly scenes that erupted in Rustenburg on Saturday after Kaizer Chiefs’ season-defining result has given them a lot to think about ahead of their final game of the campaign. The sleeping giants of South African football took a belated breath in the penultimate round of the Premiership season at the weekend, and they will need serious resuscitation next season.

Chiefs’ fall from grace was confirmed at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace after they lost 1-0 to SuperSport United, ending any hopes of qualifying for continental football next season, which would have saved their season. Already, the dark clouds had started to hang over Amakhosi after they lost to arch rivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semifinals last weekend to claim an infamous eight-season barren run without a trophy. But as those dark clouds fully closed in over Chiefs, their staunch supporters didn’t take too kindly as individuals gathered to throw missiles at the team en route to the dressing-room after the game.

It was a bleak situation, not only for the club, but for coach Arthur Zwane, who had to abandon his post-match media conference duties as he needed medical attention after a bottle struck him beneath his eye. With a game to go before the curtain falls on their season, a lot of uncertainty is expected to blow through the corridors of Chiefs’ Naturena base ahead of their clash against Cape Town City at home on Saturday. Granted, there is nothing tangible to fight for anymore, but a loss to City would mean Chiefs end the season on a low and a four-game losing streak.

City would also leapfrog them into fourth place in the league standings. That is something that Chiefs’ management team won’t want on their hands as they are unsure on how their fans will respond to another loss, especially at home on the last day of the season. So, what then for Chiefs?

Will they place Zwane on special leave or let him finish off the campaign, trusting him that he will win the game? That remains unclear. Whatever happens, Chiefs’ management must know that the time to rebuild started when the final whistle sounded in Rustenburg. It’s not that the angry supporters were justified for assaulting the team. Far from it. It did show, however, that they’ve lost faith in Zwane and that is a message that the management cannot ignore.

Fans wanted Zwane at the club given that he is a club legend and cut his coaching teeth in Chiefs’ development structures, producing some of the finest young players in the team. But clearly they have now lost faith in him. This is a situation that Zwane hasn’t made easy for himself either, having been emotional at times or defending players when it wasn’t warranted.

Last week, a report emerged that the 49-year-old told striker BonfilsCaleb Bimenyimana in front of the players that the Burundian won’t be part of the team next season as he doesn’t fit into their system. That led to other players feeling that Zwane will not protect them, let alone have the courtesy of addressing them in a professional manner. If Chiefs decide to stick with Zwane, they had better make sure that they have a proper plan in place going forward.