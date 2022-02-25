’Kaizer Chiefs can’t really care about what happened before’, says Lebogang Manyama ahead of Baroka clash

Durban - Under pressure Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to ease their pressure and return to winning ways when they play away to Baroka FC at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane tomorrow. Chiefs have yet to win a single game since the start of 2022. The pressure is currently on coach Stuart Baxter especially after the club suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat against TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup two weeks ago.

The Amakhosi's elimination from the Nedbank Cup means that their trophy drought is set to continue. They have not won a piece of major silverware since claiming the domestic league title in 2015. Meanwhile, as an experienced member of the Chiefs squad, midfielder Lebogang Manyana will have to play a key role as the club looks to turnaround its fortunes.

"I missed a huge chunk of the season. I was struggling with my knee. It is good to be back and training with the boys. I am trying to get better and better every day. It is difficult to catch up with the other guys as games keep on coming and coming. I am getting there slowly but surely. My knee is stronger now and I will be back to my best soon," Manyama said. Chiefs' record against Baroka is not exactly good. They may have won their last game against Bakgaga 2-1 last August but three out of the last four games between the teams have ended in 1-1 draws.

“History is always there. Good or bad. We can’t really care about what happened before. All we should care about is what we do on Saturday and going forward. We need to make sure that we apply ourselves in the right way and play the way we have been training and get maximum points,” added Manyama. The best that Chiefs can hope for this season is a second place finish. They are 19 points adrift of league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns but trail second place Orlando Pirates by just two points. A runners-up spot will earn them the right to play in the CAF Champions League next season. “Our preparations have been going well. We know what is at stake. We are looking for our first win of the year. It will give us confidence going into the next fixtures in the tougher months ahead,” added Manyama.