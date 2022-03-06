Kaizer Chiefs captain Bernard Parker was ’outstanding’ in Soweto Derby, says Stuart Baxter

Cape Town - Coach Stuart Baxter said Kaizer Chiefs captain Bernard Parker was outstanding in Saturday's 2-1 Soweto Derby win over traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium. Just after Parker was named 'Man of the Match, Baxter said Parker has played for Chiefs during both his stints as the AmaKhosi coach.

Baxter said: "He has not played many (matches) better than that. He was outstanding." Parker responded: "Thank you very much, coach. Thank you for your fatherly figure. Thank you for your direction. You have always tried to make a better man of me, off and on the field." Chiefs also weighed in on the moment when Kaizer Motaung junior, Kaizer Chiefs' sporting director, presented Parker with a commemorative jersey with No 30 emblazoned across the back of the famous AmaKhosi jersey. Saturday marked Parker's 30th official Soweto Derby match since he joined the club at the start of the 2011-12 season.

Congratulations to DStv Man of the Match: Bernard Parker #Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem #RightToRuleSoweto #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/esBOKZjDej — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 5, 2022 On the strength of this performance, it may not be a foregone conclusion that Parker's contract will not be renewed when it expires in July. Closely behind Parker, there were Reeve Frosler, Keagan Dolly and Brandon Petersen, the next best performers for Chiefs. Frosler was used as a defensive midfielder out on the left flank and provided one of the game's most memorable moments. In the 18th minute, he raced into a central position outside the Pirates goalmouth and unleashed a ripsnorter which flew into the roof of the opposition's nets. He offered excellent defence out wide and did not allow the dangerous Pirates fullback Bandile Shandu to set off on his usual attacking sorties.

Striker Dolly was always going to be the factor since he is arguably the most gifted footballer in the match. He was unlucky to be denied a goal after collecting a pass and then drifting gracefully across the opposition penalty area before netting. In the absence of VAR which would have proved otherwise he was ruled offside. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs lack of composure could have cost them in Soweto derby, says Stuart Baxter He reeled in one corner kick which was well met by defender Eric Mathoho and his header turned out to be the matchwinning goal.

Goalkeeper Petersen grows in stature with every outing and on Saturday he singlehanded foiled Pirates at the death. He produced a reflex save to keep out an injury-time shot from Zimbabwean substitute Terrence Dzvukamanja. Petersen had luck on his side earlier when a header by Super Eagles defender Olisa Ndah hit the crossbar. Ndah along with Ghanian striker Kwame Peprah were Pirates' best players on Saturday. Ndah was solid in defence and held his own in the air and on the ground. He was always looking for opportunities to stalk into the striking zone.

ALSO READ: 'Die Hond' Bernard Parker, with a bite to match his bark, masterminds Chiefs’ conquest in Orlando Peprah, the lone striker in the sides 4-2-3-1 pattern, scored Pirates' lone goal when he positioned him well to meet a goalmouth cross from Thabang Monare. He looked full of ideas when in possession and was adventurous in the striking zone.

Behind Peprah and Ndah there were a clutch of players that played well but just could not make it count for Pirates. ALSO READ: Three moments that cost Orlando Pirates a win in the Soweto derby Thembinkosi Lorch, who was a doubtful starter, was not quite the talisman on the day. He looked dangerous on the attack and pumped a few promising long balls into the opposition goalmouth. He managed to worm his way through the Chiefs' four-man midfield but could stamp his authority on the game.