Leonardo Castro scored in the last Soweto Derby for Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates, but the Amakhosi still went down 2-1. It was in the Telkom Knockout on November 24, and it was his second goal against Pirates – having netted in March last year.

That also ended in defeat (3-1 to Pirates), so you could forgive Castro if he is feeling a little apprehensive ahead of the latest instalment of the famous showdown in Saturday’s Premiership clash against Pirates at the FNB Stadium (3.30pm).

“I barely sleep after having lost a game. I keep thinking, ‘What should we have been done differently?’ But you also need to move on, you can’t get stuck in a disappointing moment,” Castro told the Chiefs website on Tuesday.

“It’s a must-win Derby (on Saturday), also because we want to get closer to the top of the log.”

The Amakhosi are languishing in sixth spot after losing their last Premiership game 2-0 to Cape Town City, and need to hit back with a victory over Pirates to reclaim the trust of their supporters.

“We need your support – you are the player number 12. Be that 12th man. We would like you to back us for the full 90 minutes,” was Castro’s message to the fans.

“To see and hear you cheering us on, especially in a full stadium, is so enormously motivating. That’s when, as a player, you want to be at your best. Let’s win Saturday’s Derby together.

“The Soweto Derby is South Africa’s biggest game. No other game comes even close. I don’t feel any nerves. It’s pure enjoyment.”





