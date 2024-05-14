Kaizer Chiefs’ Cavin Johnson lauds the return of veteran keeper Itumeleng Khune

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson said it’s been a welcome return for club legend Itumeleng Khune. The 36-year-old Khune was included in the Chiefs match-day squad for their DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu over the weekend. It was the first time since November last year the veteran goalkeeper was included in the lineup, as Brandon Peterson has picked up a suspension.

“Khune’s presence in the dressing room has always been a source of positivity,” Johnson said after Chiefs’ 1-1 draw with AmaZulu on Sunday. “His two-decade tenure with the club speaks volumes about his commitment and contribution.” No game time just yet Khune, though, was not called on as Bruce Bvuma remains the number one choice for Chiefs in goal.

“He’s [Khune] back on the bench for now due to Brandon’s suspension, but Bruce remains our top choice. “It’s a competitive environment, and Khune understands that he must fight for his place.” Khune first returned to training in March, after a three-month suspension imposed by the club.

In December, Khune was stripped of the Chiefs captaincy. Though the club did not publicly acknowledge it, according to reports Khune had arrived at a Chiefs training session under the influence of alcohol. Instead, Chiefs announced that Khune would be suspended from the club while he worked on ‘personal growth and development’. Chiefs said in a statement at the time, the club had “decided that Itumeleng Khune should be temporarily separated from the team until certain conditions have been fulfilled.