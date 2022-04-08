Kaizer Chiefs charged for fielding two ineligible players by the PSL

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs have been charged for fielding two ineligible players, Aiden McCarthy and Mduduzi Shabalala, during their DStv Premiership clash against Sekhukhune United on December 12, 2021. “I hereby confirm that Kaizer Chiefs have been found for fielding two defaulters, namely Aiden McCarthy and Mduduzi Shabalala, in a match between themselves and Sekhukhune United on 12 December 2021,” the PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu told the league’s media department on Friday morning.

“These players were not properly registered for the purposes of the DStv Premiership league but were registered for the purposes of the reserve league. That is the basis of the allegations which they are facing. “The matter has been enrolled for hearing on the 14th of April 2022 at 14h00. Once the matter is finalised, I’ll confirm the outcome of the DC.” ALSO READ: White SA soccer players don’t have the mentality to succeed, says SuperSport United’s Jesse Donn

The two players were on the bench for the entire 90 minutes as Chiefs strolled to a 2-0 win over Sekhukhune. Meanwhile, Chiefs are already embroiled with the PSL over a disciplinary issue. In December, they forfeited two league matches following the outbreak of Covid-19 at their base, the Taung Village, in Naturena. They were found guilty of misconduct by the PSL DC. However, they appealed for the matter to be taken to the arbitration court. Judge Nazeer Caseem SC ruled in Chiefs favour, awarding that the matches they forfeited against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows must be played.

