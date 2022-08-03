Kaizer Chiefs chequebook won’t close while transfer window is open

Durban – Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard has indicated that his club could be set to make even more signings before the end of the transfer window. The Amakhosi have made wholesale changes to their squad this off season as they look to rebuild themselves into a giant of South African football following several years of underachievement.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We reinforced in areas where we found it important and where we needed to move forward. I’m sure that by the end of the transfer window, we could reinforce in one or two other areas,” said Sheppard during the latest episode of Kaizer Chiefs TV (KCTV). One exciting attacker brought to Naturena is Ashley du Preez. The 25-year-old delivered impressive performances for Stellenbosch FC last season, scoring nine league goals and helping Steve Barker’s side to a fourth place league finish. If Du Preez can maintain his consistency under the guidance of Chiefs mentor Arthur Zwane, he will likely be a regular feature in the Bafana Bafana camp sooner rather than later.

“The likes of Ashley du Preez have come in the striker role. He’s versatile and can play as a number nine or as a 10 so it’s been important. It’s important that we get these players involved and into the way we want to play and the style of play,” said Sheppard.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chiefs let go of 11 players which included former regulars such as Daniel Akpeyi, Daniel Cardoso and former club captain Bernard Parker. Sheppard indicated that a big reason behind the tough decisions that the club had to make was to increase versatility within the squad while adding fresh energy. “The intention with the new faces is that we’ve looked at positions where we needed to strengthen. We were able to bring in new faces and it was important to reinforce. In the wing-back position, we’ve brought in Dillon Solomons. In midfield, the likes of George Matlou and Siyethemba Sithebe have come in as eights. That was important for us. Yusuf Maart also has come in and is versatile. He can play as a six, eight or ten,” said Sheppard. Chiefs begin their league campaign with a trip to Royal AM on Saturday afternoon.