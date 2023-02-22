Kaizer Chiefs’ Christian Saile Basomboli poised for dream debut in Soweto derby

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs’ latest foreign weapon, Christian Saile Basomboli, is poised for a dream debut in the Soweto derby on Saturday. Amakhosi’s reconfigured attack that includes Congolese-born Basomboli are preparing for a titanic meeting against an in-form Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

Prior to his arrival in Soweto, the 22-year-old striker had been a prolific goal scorer for Nchanga Rangers over the last two seasons, firing them to the Zambian top flight with 19 goals in the 2021-22 campaign. Basomboli attracted the attention of Chiefs with fine displays in the MTN Super League where he had already scored seven times and announced his arrival in South Africa with a goal and an assist in his first three appearances.

The striker is known for his speed, strength and eye for goal, and his arrival is a huge boost for a Chiefs offensive unit struggling to convert their barrage of chances. Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has already spoken of his delight at signing such an exciting player and believes that Basomboli will be an important part of the team’s future success.

The Naturena-based club are dead set on ending an eight-year wait for silverware and a possible return to the Caf Champions League. In Pirates, they face direct rivals for that last available Champions League spot. Pirates are third on the Premiership standings, while Chiefs are just three points off in fifth place. This will be Basomboli’s first experience of the Soweto derby, and he is sure to bring energy to the occasion.

As proven in the past, having the talent and ability is one thing, but many foreign imports have found the adjustment from their previous league to the SA top flight a difficult one. The atmosphere at FNB Stadium is expected to be deafening as Chiefs and Pirates fans alike will be hoping for a memorable performance from their new stars. Although he has shown glimpses of quality, Basomboli will hope to emulate other foreign acquisitions who have made lasting impressions in this fixture down the years.

The likes of Kampamba Musa, Knowledge Musona and Leonardo Castro (who holds the record for most goals scored by a foreign player with four) have all made an impression in this fixture, which has helped them a long way in establishing a bond with the fans. Basomboli is sure to be a key figure in the match and will be looking to prove his worth to the Chiefs faithful. With his speed, strength and goal-scoring ability, Basomboli could be the difference.

Although the early signs have suggested that Chiefs have made a great signing in Basomboli, it will be fascinating to see how he copes with the pressure and intensity of the Soweto derby. If he can replicate his form from Nchanga Rangers, then Chiefs fans could be in for a very exciting end to an otherwise tumultuous season.