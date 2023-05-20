Cape Town - Given that Kaizer Chiefs were incomprehensibly bad again this season, the football fraternity could be forgiven that coach Arthur Zwane is on the brink of being a goner. But the affable Alpheus 'Vina' Maphosa, corporate communications manager at Chiefs, said in a radio interview that Zwane's job is as safe as houses.

Chiefs, under Zwane's tenure, have just completed their worst season in the PSL era after running up a record 11 defeats. Last week, Chiefs fans vented their anger and pelted Zwane with objects at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium. They were sending a clear message to the club that it was time to give Zwane the boot.

"We're not contemplating changing the coach," said Maphosa. "We're not going to act out of emotion. All movements of players will be made after doing a review of the season." That could all change on Saturday when Chiefs mercifully play this season's final DStv Premiership clash against Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium.

If Chiefs win, last week's anger will make way for absolute euphoria since the fans have rarely had a chance to celebrate. Chiefs have lost three of their last four Premiership matches and in addition, have been knocked out of the Nedbank Cup. There is nothing left to play for except pride. A win or a draw on Saturday will ensure that Chiefs will finish in fourth place. Defeat will mean a fifth-place finish and either result will secure a Top 8 for next season. Zwane is mindful of Chiefs' long-suffering supporters and hopes to put a smile on their faces today.

"I have seen them supporting the team through thick and thin - when things weren't going our way. I know how they want things to improve within the squad," said Zwane. "We are also worried about the situation because we thought we could make it better. But when you are in the phase that we are in, you'll always have those hiccups and challenges. "They are always in our thoughts, and we always want to make them happy. Most definitely the time will come when we'll make them happy. And when they are happy and smiling like others, they'll focus on days like these."