Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane rubbishes Dillon Sheppard handshake snub suggestions

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he “didn’t see” his assistant Dillon Sheppard in a viral video that has been making the rounds on social media. Chiefs’ roller-coaster season continued on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Marumo Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace.

That draw meant that Amakhosi remained 14th on the league standings with eight points after seven matches, increasing the pressure on new coach Zwane. However, the football fraternity have since reacted to a clip where Zwane seemed to ignored the handshake of Sheppard after the final whistle on Sunday. Many users, especially on Twitter, reckon that Zwane is under immense pressure to deliver and that he is not even seeing eye to eye with his deputy.

But speaking at Chiefs’ Naturena base yesterday, Zwane responded to the video that has gone viral, saying he didn’t see Sheppard. So according to Arthur Zwane, Dillion Sheppard is a problem at Enyobeni FC? pic.twitter.com/CXTZiIXysf — Marcelo Ivan Allende Bravo (@maetsebane) September 11, 2022

“I am not even aware of that even though I think someone tried to explain that to me. But I didn’t see Sheppy at all,” chuckled Zwane. “I think my mind was elsewhere because I think I was disappointed because of the result. But I can tell you that he’s like my second brother.” Zwane and Sheppard were appointed as Chiefs’ stewards at the end of last season, having worked together as assistants to previous coaches.

The duo were pitted against each other at club level and played together at Bafana Bafana. Zwane and Sheppard also coached against each other in the reserves. They took their relationship up a notch as they were classmates in Ireland, where they studied for their Uefa B coaching badges before the Covid-19 pandemic. “We share a lot together. I have no doubt in him and I can sleep at night with no worries, knowing I have a brother in him,” Zwane said.

