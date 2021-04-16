Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt fuming after Samir Nurkovic penalty appeal turned down

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has once again placed the spotlight firmly on the level of officiating in the DStv Premiership after his team were heLd to a 1-1 draw in Limpopo. Hunt could only watch on in frustration as lowly Baroka FC found a late equalizer to cancel out Lebogang Manyama's earlier strike for the Amakhosi. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs held to a stalemate by Baroka FC in Limpopo The much-decorated Premier League winning coach has voiced his concerns about the standard of refereeing already this season and Chiefs were again on the receiving of a dubious decision at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Referee Velaphi Sicelo turned a down penalty appeal in the 10th minute of the game when Baroka captain Vusi Sibaya pulled down Samir Nurkovic in the box.

“The score was 1-1, but we deserved to win. We were the better team, and if we were given that penalty in the first half, it would have helped. It’s happened in three away games in a row now, it’s blatant. I mean, it’s so disappointing because that gives you a little bit of momentum,” Hunt told Chiefs media.

After a hectic period which saw Chiefs qualify for the CAF Champions League for the first time and go unbeaten in nine matches across competitions now, Hunt's charges will have a bit of break to refresh before their next match against Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday 21 March.

"Taking into account where we have been, what we have done in the last couple of days, there is no physical but some mental tiredness and that is something we need to get over," he said.

"A point moving forward, another game unbeaten. The players have done well, they have done great. There is six days [of rest until their next match] we will take a breather and go from there.

“Another game in a couple of days so here we go again but it's fine. We are strong and we are getting better which is the most important thing."

@ZaahierAdams