Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi urges patience: Fans must lower title expectations amid rebuild

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi believes the club’s fans should lower their expectations as his rebuild of the team continues. According to Nabi, it’s the media who have led the club’s fans to believe that the club can challenge for the title this season.

Amakhosi finished 10th in the league last season, and after Tunisian tactician Nabi was appointed, the club’s fans started to get a feeling that things were about to change. A brilliant start to the season, and a competitive performance against Mamelodi Sundowns had fans believing that that they could have a title challenge on their hands. However, according to Nabi, his project at Chiefs is one that will require time.

“I am here to fulfil a mission that has steps. The first step is a transition period. We’re not saying that to cover ourselves because of the results, negative of positive, but we must stick to the same trajectory of the mission,” Nabi said, according to iDiskiTimes. “This mission that we are fulfilling has many steps and there are some media that are trying to portray Chiefs that it’s a contender for a trophy or league immediately which is not the case.” On Saturday, Chiefs will once again take on Mamelodi Sundowns at a sold-out FNB Stadium. However, the club go into this game, the quarter-final of the Carling Knockout Cup, on the back of two games without a win.