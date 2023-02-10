Kaizer Chiefs come alive in extra time to knock gutsy Maritzburg United out of Nedbank Cup

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs scored two goals in extra-time as they defeated ten-men Maritzburg United 2-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday evening Amakhosi advanced to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup for the first time in three seasons.

Saile Basomboli scored his first goal for The Glamour Boys as he broke the deadlock in the second minute of extra time. The Congolese striker was the quickest to react after King Ndlovu in the Maritzburg goal had fumbled a Zitha Kwinika header, and Basomboli obliged, poking in from close range. With the host tiring, Ashley Du Preez also got himself on the scoresheet as he finished well from a near perfect Happy Mashiane cross.

The Amakhosi faithful alongside the Team of Choice supporters contributed to a raucous cup atmosphere as the intensity on the field lived up to the billing from the first minute. Both Chiefs and Maritzburg began the game with an incredible level of aggression and crunched into tackles therefore it came as no surprise when the first major talking point became a sending-off in the first stanza. Maritzburg captain Travis Graham picked up his second booking of the match after making a malicious tactical foul in the 37th minute, handing Chiefs the advantage.

The hosts handed over the emphasis and possession to Chiefs but restricted them to attempts from outside the box. The second half saw pressure increase on the shoulders of Amakhosi and their coach Zwane as they had to plot a way past ten men for the second game in a row. The clearest opportunity that came for Chiefs fell to perhaps one of their lowest-in-confidence attackers in Kgaogela Sekgota.

The winger timed his run to perfection and was delightfully found with a diagonal pass from Zitha Kwinika but his header was poor and deflected the ball away from the Maritzburg danger. Fadlu Davids would’ve been proud of his men as they battled for a huge chunk of the match with a man and kept Chiefs at bay all the way into extra-time. @ScribeSmiso