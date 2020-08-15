Kaizer Chiefs come back from two goals down to beat Polokwane City at Loftus

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs scored three goals in five minutes as they came back from two goals down to steal all three points from their PSL clash against Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

Jabulani Maluleke must have thought he had put his side in an unassailable position when he made it 2-0 in the 61st minute after Lesiba Nku had opened the scoring for the Limpopo side early in the first half.

With Chiefs looking like they were handing the initiative in the title race to champions Mamelodi Sundowns, they scored three times in five minutes.

Midfielder Willard Katsande pulled one back for Ernst Middendorp’s men in the 71st minute. Anthony Akumu scored the equaliser for the Glamour Boys four minutes later, and immidiately after, Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic snatched the all-important winning goal.

Middendorp’s men were able to then hold on for the remaining minutes and finished 3-2 winners to open up a six-point lead over Sundowns at the top of the table.