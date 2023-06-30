Kaizer Chiefs confirm 2023/24 season will be Itumeleng Khune’s last dance with the club

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs, on Friday, confirmed that the 2023/2024 season will be the last for club legend Itumeleng Khune as begins his transition into coaching The 36 year old’s contract was set to expire at the end of June however the club elected to extend his stay as a player by a further year while immersing him in his future duties off the field.

“Kaizer Chiefs’ longest serving player and Club captain, Itumeleng Khune, has been handed a new contract which will see him play for Amakhosi for one final season, taking his professional career to two decades,” the club said in a statement. “While Khune will be involved in training and preparations for matches as a player, he will also use this year to broaden his technical acumen, as he transitions into a new coaching and ambassadorial role working with the marketing division at the Club.” The club’s Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Junior, who played with Khune for a number of years, had a lot of praise for the club legend and identified his final season as one of teaching the next generation.

“It is remarkable that Itu, at the age of 36, has been with Chiefs for over 20 years. It speaks to his love for the game, dedication, hard work and commitment because very few achieve this feat,” said Motaung “We hope that he gives it his all in this final season and shares his valuable experience with the younger players in the team.” Khune is currently the longest-serving member of the Amakhosi squad with a full 16 seasons under his belt, having made his debut in 2007.

The Ventersdorp-born man was recently reunited with his coach and long-time mentor Rainer Dinkelacker, who has taken on the role of strategic advisor in the goalkeeping department. Khune will begin work with Brandon Peterson and Bruce Bvuma ahead of the new season as the club begins their trot under the guidance of new head coach Molefi Ntseki.

The Naturena-based outfit also announced their decision to retain 33-year-old defender Sfiso Hlanti who also extended his stay by another year. The club have also confirmed the exit of midfielder Cole Alexander. Amakhosi are said to have offered the 33-year-old a settlement amount with a year remaining on his contract and he agreed to it and has now left the football club.